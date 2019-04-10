Laika takes us behind the scenes of Missing Link

LAIKA's latest comedy-adventure, Missing Link, is a testament to the power of its medium... and it's also a beautifully animated movie. Ahead of its theatrical bow on Apr. 12, SYFY WIRE was invited to take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Missing Link, which gave us the chance to see the incredible time and ingenuity that goes into making each shot of the movie.

According to Missing Link writer and director Chris Butler, the film has been one of his passion projects for a long time.

"I think I first drew [Mr. Link/Susan] more than 15, maybe 20 years ago," said Butler. "But it was just a sketch in the side of a notebook. Every time I went through that notebook, I'd see this guy looking at me and I thought 'I must do something with him!'"

To create the illusion that each character is speaking and emoting, LAIKA produced 106,000 faces for the film, and they were happy to demonstrate how the faces were removed and attached for each take. Even the slightest movement of the face had to be accounted for, but all of that effort created believable on-screen characters.

According to Butler, he had deeper themes in mind while planning the film.

"It's funny and it's action-packed, but I also wanted it to have a message," noted Butler. "It's about identity and how your identity is what you give yourself, not what other people put on you."

For more details about Missing Link, check out the entire video. Then make plans to see the movie when it hits theaters everywhere on Friday, Apr. 12!