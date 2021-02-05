Lana Condor All Boys premiere
Lana Condor moves from loving boys to ghost antics in Netflix's Boo, Bitch

Justin Carter
Feb 5, 2021
Thanks to Lana Condor's turn as Lara Jean Covey in Netflix's To All the Boys trilogy, she's become quite the overnight sensation. So it makes good sense that the streaming giant wants to continue working with her. And now The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Condor will be sticking with Netflix, this time to star in Boo, Bitch, a new limited series comedy with a great title. 

The set up is pretty great too: Condor will play a high school senior who finally decides to spend the rest of her life living it up, after she was previously a shut in. The twist? When she wakes up the next morning, she's a ghost. 

Condor will also serve as an executive producer for the eight-episode series, which is set to be showrun by On My Block's Lauren Iungerich and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Erin Ehrlich. 

Condor has had a busy handful of years. In addition to the Boys trilogy, which wraps up with To All the Boys: Always & Forever on Feb. 12, she's been seen as Jubilee in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse2019's Alita: Battle Angeland the SYFY series Deadly Class.

Her upcoming projects stick with the comedy: the HBO Max sci-fi comedy Moonshot sees her as a studious college student who sneaks aboard a space shuttle to reunite with her boyfriend. In addition, there's director Marianna Palka's Girls Night, which teams her up with Deadpool's Briana Hildebrand. 

Boo, Bitch doesn't yet have a release window or start date for production. But knowing Netflix and how they operate on Twitter, they'll no doubt let you know when it's started filming with a GIF and plenty of emojis. 

