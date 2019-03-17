Latest Stories

brianna denski wonder park
Tag: Fangrrls
Wonder Park's Brianna Denski on working in animation, her character and meeting Matthew Broderick
girl-on-the-third-floor
Tag: Fangrrls
Girl on the Third Floor delivers a gender-bent haunted house scenario
Pia Guerra ECCC
Tag: Videos
WATCH ECCC: Pia Guerra gets political and teases Y: The Last Man TV series
Left 4 Dead zombie hand
Tag: Games
Gaming: Left 4 Dead makers come Back 4 Blood; Dragon Ball plays its Switch cards; more
Larry DiTillio

Larry DiTillio, co-creator of She-Ra and well-known genre TV writer, has passed away

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 17, 2019

Larry DiTillio, a genre-based television writer most known for co-creating the character of She-Ra with J. Michael Straczynski, has passed away. The news was confirmed by Straczynski in a lengthy Facebook post. Straczynski also created Babylon 5 on which DiTillio served as a writer.

"About an hour ago, I learned that writer and all around family guy Larry DiTillio had passed away after a long illness. He was a good and kind man, and I wanted to tell you a little about him," wrote Straczynski. "I met Larry while working on He-Man at Filmation Studios. Technically, five days after I started working there because I’d never worked on a TV show before, and buckled down to try and learn as much as I could as fast as I could, and never had the fortitude to go across the hall to introduce myself because it was clear that Larry was the brains behind much of the He-Man mythos. He was a world builder and a fierce creative force, so I wanted to stake out my territory and earn the courage to talk to him."

A member of the Writers Guild of America since the early 1970s, DiTillio's other writing credits can be found in He-Man and the Masters of the UniverseRock 'n' WrestlingCenturions, Galaxy High School, Bionic SixCaptain Power and the Soldiers of the Future,The Real GhostbustersSwamp Thing, Deadly NightmaresHypernauts, and Beast Wars: Transformers.

"[It was] sheer idiot luck," DiTillio once told Marv Wolfman on breaking into the entertainment industry. "After 6 years of film school (4 at NYU, 2 at UCLA Grad) I was stupid enough to go door-to-door on Sunset Boulevard looking for an agent. Most of them threw me out with horrified looks. One was so amused, she agreed to read my scripts. She became my agent; a few months later she got me a deal to write a movie and presto I was in the business. 13 years later I was actually able to make a living at it."

In addition to writing for the initial He-Man series in the 1980s, DiTillio returned to the IP in the 2002 reboot, Masters of the Universe vs. the Snake Men. However, She-Ra remains, perhaps, his biggest contribution to the Filmation mythos. 

"Filmation didn't have a lot of 'directives.' Once they made the deal with Mattel, they just kind of left us to figure it out," Straczynski told SYFY WIRE in an interview published last month. "One of the things Larry [DiTillio] and I decided, very early on, was that She-Ra couldn't just be 'He-Man with boobs.' The show had to go deeper than that, especially given that we were creating this for a female lead character."

DiTillio's legacy lives on in the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series currently on Netflix. Created by Noelle Stevenson, the critically-acclaimed animated reboot will receive a second season April 26.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Larry DiTillio
Tag: obituary
Tag: She-Ra
Tag: Babylon 5
Tag: J. Michael Stracyznski
Tag: Death

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Toshiko Fujita
Tag: anime
Tai Kamiya Digimon
Toshiko Fujita, prolific anime voice actor, known for playing Digimon's Tai Kamiya in Japan, passes away at 68
Josh Weiss
Dec 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Harlan Ellison
Tag: Star Trek
GettyImages-514787175
Harlan Ellison remembered: Friends, fans pay tribute to the Star Trek/Outer Limits writer
Carol Pinchefsky
Jun 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 4
Tag: Umberto Lenzi
Tag: Death
Umberto Lenzi
“Italian Master of Horror” Umberto Lenzi has died at age 86
George Stark
Oct 19, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Babylon 5
Tag: Jerry Doyle
jerrydoyle.jpg
Babylon 5 star and radio host, Jerry Doyle, dies at 60
Dany Roth
Jul 28, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 22