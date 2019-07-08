Got (green) milk? Mark Hamill finally reveals how you can make The Last Jedi's unique drink

Actor Mark Hamill can always be counted on for fun Twitter posts that provide behind-the-scenes insight into his career and the ever-expanding Star Wars universe. Yesterday, he revealed that Luke Skywalker's green milk moment in The Last Jedi actually had more involvement from the visual effects team than you might think.

"The green milk was just regular coconut water dyed green in post-production. #TrueStory #Yum," he wrote in a tweet that answered a fan's question about what the liquid, pumped from the udder of a sun-bathing Thala-siren, really tasted like.

The milk scene, which easily became one of the movie's most meme-able moments, takes place on the island of Ahch-To just moments after Luke chucks his old lightsaber away after Rey (Daisy Ridley) hands it to him. She follows him around the landmass and we get a sense of just how long he's lived there, from the giant fishing spear to the sunken X-wing to the thirst-quenching liquid given up by the Thala-sirens.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Per The Last Jedi's visual dictionary, Thala-sirens are similar to the walruses of Earth and, since they are not a hunted species, do not fear anyone getting close to them. If you are jonesing for a taste of their nutrient-filled fluid, all you have to do is head to the Milk Stand at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Anaheim, California. The location at Disney World in Orlando doesn't open its doors until August 29.

Hamill will reprise the role of Luke one last time in Dec. 20's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, where his character is returning to Rey as a Force Ghost.