Latest set photos from Doctor Who feature spacesuits, spacesuits, and more spacesuits

Dany Roth
May 21, 2014

Have I mentioned the spacesuits? 

May is nearly done, and for many Who fans, there is a Doctor-shaped hole in their collective hearts. For most years since the show returned in 2005, we'd been elbow-deep in episodes by now.

But between split seasons, anniversary specials and the departure of Matt Smith, it's been quite a while since we've had a regular schedule, and, sadly, there are still many months to go before Peter Capaldi's first full series begins in earnest.

So what can we do in the meantime, eh? Well, set photos will have to whet our appetites for now. And with the cast and crew back in Cardiff, it's not surprising that fans were out in force to greet them -- and snap a few pictures.

What you are about to see is from an episode penned by writer Peter Harness. And, it would appear, the episodes will involve being in some less-than-habitable climates. In addition to Capaldi and Coleman, guest stars Ellis George (who may be in a number of episodes this season) and Hermione Norris were present. All of them are wearing spacesuits, with Capaldi's looking quite familiar.

Have a look, speculate to your heart's content, and hope that guessing will keep your cardiovascular system full as the long and desolate parade of time without Doctor Who on our screens continues.

