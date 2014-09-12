Latest Stories

star_wars_vii-03.jpg

Latest Star Wars VII set pics, spy footage show off new ship, costumes

Trent Moore
Sep 12, 2014

Though much of the project is shrouded in secrecy, J.J. Abrams can’t shoot all of Star Wars: Episode VII indoors and on soundstages. So the spies are out — and they’ve captured some goodies.

First up, one intrepid fan managed to grab some rogue video of actors in costume on set with scenes being filmed, along with some pics, though it's hard to make out much of what is actually going on. People! And they’re walking! But yeah, regardless, we can take solace in the fact that a new Star Wars film is really, truly, being filmed as you read this.

But the really fun stuff comes from Latino Review, which managed to track down some new aerial shots of the set showing off a shiny new black, orange and chrome X-wing.  We already knew Abrams would be mixing up original stuff with some new designs inspired by Ralph McQuarrie’s designs, and it looks like this could be the fruit of that labor.

Yes, it’s most definitely as awesome as it sounds.

Post by Rick Lawrence.

All of these new set pics and clips are, of course, in addition to the sweet Millennium Falcon shots that leaked out earlier this week. Yeah, it'd be an understatement to say we're psyched to see more.

Star Wars: Episode VII - Insert Title Here is slated to open in 2015.

(Via Comic Book Movie)

