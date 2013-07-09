Latest Stories

Monsters Inc. Sully and Boo
Tag: TV
Disney unveils first look at Monsters at Work, Forky shorts, and new Phineas & Ferb film at D23
Barbara Eden
Tag: Fangrrls
Barbara Eden's career as a genre queen
Michael Dorn Worf Star Trek The Next Generation
Tag: TV
Michael Dorn says his Worf show would 'fit so well' into new Star Trek universe
Kit Harington
Tag: Movies
Rumor of the Day: Game of Thrones' Kit Harington headed to the MCU
League_of_Extraordinary_Gentlemen.jpg

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen TV show coming, Alan Moore rant assured

Contributed by
1074906_10151772097627505_617255863_o.jpg
Dany Roth
Jul 9, 2013

Because Alan Moore loves having his work adapted so much, Fox is bringing the League to television.

While ABC and Joss Whedon are busy preparing to launch their new Marvel superhero show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fox has decided they want to bring a comic team of their own to the small screen -- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. The first script is being written and produced by Green Lantern movie writer Michael Green.

More Alan Moore

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Dream Casting: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Top 10 Header
Dream Casting: Alan Moore's Top 10

The League, which combines a group of Victorian-age literary characters into an unlikely team, found immediate success when it first debuted in 1999. Sadly, an attempt in 2003 to craft a film adaptation met with disastrous results. The film bombed despite fan-favorite Sean Connery in the lead, and Alan Moore despised it. Granted, Alan Moore never wants his works to be adapted in the first place.

Nevertheless, a "put pilot" has been ordered. Which means that, even if the show doesn't get picked up for a full series, we will definitely see at least one episode.

We're not saying the show will absolutely be horrible, but we are saying that we're ducking under our desks until Alan Moore's reign of terror over this latest indignity is over.

(via Entertainment Weekly)

Tag: The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Tag: Alan Moore

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: