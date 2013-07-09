League of Extraordinary Gentlemen TV show coming, Alan Moore rant assured

Because Alan Moore loves having his work adapted so much, Fox is bringing the League to television.

While ABC and Joss Whedon are busy preparing to launch their new Marvel superhero show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fox has decided they want to bring a comic team of their own to the small screen -- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. The first script is being written and produced by Green Lantern movie writer Michael Green.

The League, which combines a group of Victorian-age literary characters into an unlikely team, found immediate success when it first debuted in 1999. Sadly, an attempt in 2003 to craft a film adaptation met with disastrous results. The film bombed despite fan-favorite Sean Connery in the lead, and Alan Moore despised it. Granted, Alan Moore never wants his works to be adapted in the first place.

Nevertheless, a "put pilot" has been ordered. Which means that, even if the show doesn't get picked up for a full series, we will definitely see at least one episode.

We're not saying the show will absolutely be horrible, but we are saying that we're ducking under our desks until Alan Moore's reign of terror over this latest indignity is over.

(via Entertainment Weekly)