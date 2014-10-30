Latest Stories

Leaked Avengers: Age of Ultron clip hints at what's to come in Civil War

Contributed by
Trent Moore
Oct 30, 2014

Along with that massive slate of movies and teaser clip for Avengers: Infinity War shown off earlier this week, Marvel also debuted a new clip from Avengers: Age of Ultron to go along with that awesome trailer.

Now a halfway decent copy of that clip has finally leaked online — and it sets up some great stuff that could eventually feed into the recently announced Captain America: Civil War. The clip shows off a quiet moment between Cap (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) where they debate the real purpose of the team and the effects of war.

It’s a charged moment, and if you listen closely, you’ll realize they’re also talking about the new cast additions Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch and a major battle that had Earth’s Mightiest Heroes positively shredded. Oh, and Thor is apparently keeping secrets. Or something. Just watch the clip and give us your best guess at what all is going on.

Knowing these two will team up once again in Captain America: Civil War in 2016, it’s easy to see how these varying viewpoints could play a key role in pushing the two heroes to opposite sides of the spectrum by the time the next film rolls around.

Avengers: Age of Ultron opens May 1, 2015.

(Via Comic Book Movie)

Tag: the Avengers
Tag: Avengers: Age of Ultron
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Civil War

