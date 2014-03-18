Latest Stories

1c4e78c7ee703958902023291f077520.jpg

Leaked set pics reveal 1st look at Gotham's Batman baddie the Penguin

Trent Moore
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 18, 2014

Filming is officially underway on Fox’s Gotham, and now the second batch of set pics have trickled out. Want a look at the young version of the Penguin?

We’ve already gotten a look at Ben McKenzie’s (mustache-less) take on Detective Jim Gordon, and now some set pics of classic Batman baddie the Penguin have arrived. The pics show Robin Lord Taylor’s Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, making his way through the gritty streets of Gotham.

He definitely looks quirky and frazzled, and we could conceivably believe this guy grows up to be the grade-A psycho the Penguin. The pics also show off a bit of world-building, as Cobblepot stops to read a copy of the Gotham Gazette, which seems to focus on two “hero cops.” We’ll give you two guesses who they might be.

From what we've heard about the series, it sounds like Cobblepot will be an ambitious low-level gangster, likely serving under Jada Pinkett Smith's gangster baddie, Fish Mooney. As the series is set to track Gordon's career and Bruce Wayne's youth, it'll also apparently follow the Penguin's rise.

Assuming everything goes as planned, the series is set to debut this fall on Fox. Check out the pics below and let us know what you think.

(Via Comic Book Movie)

