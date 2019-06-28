Latest Stories

Leapin' Lizard! 8 Days of Spider-Man Day 4: The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Jun 28, 2019

Welcome back to 8 Days of Spider-Man, where we're counting down to the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home with a look back at all of the wall-crawler's big-screen adventures.

Today it's all about The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), a somewhat bewildering reboot that pretty much told the same story told ten years earlier in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, except this time with the Lizard instead of the Green Goblin and Gwen Stacy instead of Mary Jane Watson. It kind of felt like you thought you were gonna get "You Really Got Me" by The Kinks but instead got the Van Halen cover. Or vice-versa, depending on your own personal taste. Y'know.

Remember (?) it with us below.

