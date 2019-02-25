Learn how Ryan Reynolds became Detective Pikachu in hilarious 'teaser' video... with a cameo from Blake Lively

No one can accuse Ryan Reynolds of not being a method actor after today. To tease an upcoming trailer for Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (where he voices the titular CGI character), the Deadpool star released a video where he comedically discusses how he got into the head of the cute Electric/Mouse Type Pocket Monster/sleuth.

"I lived it, I breathed it, I became the character," Reynolds says in the video titled Becoming Pikachu. "I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu. Bringing Detective Pikachu to the big screen is a privilege that I don't take lightly. Every second of my energy is spent making this character come alive with the same exacting standards that the most discerning would have come to expect. As many of you know, I vanish into my roles ... I immerse myself completely within the world of Pokémon."

This leads the actor to relate a story about leaving his daughters at school because "he doesn't know who those two little girls are." To undercut this silly little anecdote, Reynolds' real-world wife, Blake Lively, in deadpan fashion, shows up to talk about how irresponsible he was to do such a thing.

Enjoy the hilarity below:

Video of Becoming Pikachu

Some of Ryan's other method approaches to playing Pikachu include: reading about him, living at his height, and trying to lose 182 pounds. On that last front, he was not successful because "doctors intervened." Oh, Mr. Reynolds, never change, please.

Directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps), Pokémon: Detective Pikachu stars Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Tim Goodman, a once-hopeful Pokémon Trainer who teams up with a talking Pikachu (Reynolds) only he can understand in order to solve the case of his missing father.

Co-starring Ken Watanabe, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, and Omar Chaparro, the film opens in theaters everywhere May 10. The new trailer arrives tomorrow.