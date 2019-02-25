Latest Stories

moon
Tag: Science
NASA thinks we could turn the moon into a space water machine
St Marks Comics closing
Tag: Podcast
The story of New York City's St. Mark's Comics
Gremlins Gizmo
Tag: Movies
An animated Gremlins TV show will multiply on WarnerMedia streaming service, focus on Mr. Wing's travels with Gizmo
IDW May 2019 1
Tag: Comics
IDW Publishing single-issue solicitations for May 2019
Ryan Reynolds Detective Pikachu

Learn how Ryan Reynolds became Detective Pikachu in hilarious 'teaser' video... with a cameo from Blake Lively

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 25, 2019

No one can accuse Ryan Reynolds of not being a method actor after today. To tease an upcoming trailer for Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (where he voices the titular CGI character), the Deadpool star released a video where he comedically discusses how he got into the head of the cute Electric/Mouse Type Pocket Monster/sleuth.

"I lived it, I breathed it, I became the character," Reynolds says in the video titled Becoming Pikachu. "I spent the entire year as Detective Pikachu. Bringing Detective Pikachu to the big screen is a privilege that I don't take lightly. Every second of my energy is spent making this character come alive with the same exacting standards that the most discerning would have come to expect. As many of you know, I vanish into my roles ... I immerse myself completely within the world of Pokémon."

This leads the actor to relate a story about leaving his daughters at school because "he doesn't know who those two little girls are." To undercut this silly little anecdote, Reynolds' real-world wife, Blake Lively, in deadpan fashion, shows up to talk about how irresponsible he was to do such a thing.

Enjoy the hilarity below:

Some of Ryan's other method approaches to playing Pikachu include: reading about him, living at his height, and trying to lose 182 pounds. On that last front, he was not successful because "doctors intervened." Oh, Mr. Reynolds, never change, please.

Directed by Rob Letterman (Goosebumps), Pokémon: Detective Pikachu stars Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as Tim Goodman, a once-hopeful Pokémon Trainer who teams up with a talking Pikachu (Reynolds) only he can understand in order to solve the case of his missing father.

Co-starring Ken Watanabe, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, and Omar Chaparro, the film opens in theaters everywhere May 10. The new trailer arrives tomorrow.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Pokemon: Detective Pikachu
Tag: detective pikachu
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Blake Lively
Tag: Pokemon
Tag: Pikachu

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: Once Upon a Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds Deadpool Beijing China
Ryan Reynolds roundup: Detective Pikachu gets gassy in new ad; Deadpool trumps arm surgery; Deadpool 3 still happening
Josh Weiss
Jan 21, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: detective pikachu
Tag: Pikachu
BeFunky-collage
Here's how Guardians of the Galaxy is influencing Detective Pikachu
Josh Weiss
Aug 28, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Pokemon
Tag: Pikachu
detective-pikachu
Pokémon designer admits Pikachu was inspired by a squirrel not a mouse (and almost became demonic)
George Stark
May 5, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: detective pikachu
Detective Pikachu - Pikachu
Detective Pikachu is the quirkiest Pokémon game yet, and here's why it should be on your radar
Brittany Vincent
Mar 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0