Watch new 12 Monkeys footage and learn more about Cole's mission

Some new footage from Syfy’s upcoming 12 Monkeys series has been released, pulling back the curtain on the mission that’ll drive the entire narrative forward.

Loosely based on Terry Gilliam’s 1995 sci-fi classic, the show follows time traveler Cole (Aaron Stanford), who is sent back in time to avert a catastrophic virus that kills most of the planet by the year 2020. In our present, Cole teams up with Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull) to try and stop the future before it happens.

The more we see from the series, the more intrigued we are to find out how they’ve evolved the concept to fit a full-fledged show. A new featurette released by the network (which is Blastr’s corporate owner -Ed) focuses on the relationship between Cole and Cassie, and also shows off a whole lot more twisty time travel.

Along with Cole, it seems Cassie will definitely be the other main player in the story. Considering the original film would’ve been tough to adapt directly into a long-form series, it looks like Cassie’s story will provide a fresh dynamic to keep the arc moving from another angle. It also seems to provide a tether for Cole, to connect him to the present.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

12 Monkeys debuts Friday, Jan. 16, on Syfy.

(Via Syfy)