Latest Stories

Apollo 17 Moon soil sample
Tag: Science
Moon dust from the Apollo era is telling us things we couldn’t have imagined back then
Star Wars - Mara Jade with lightsaber
Tag: Fangrrls
It's time to bring Mara Jade back to Star Wars
Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar dies
Game of Thrones beer
Tag: Science
You could be saying cheers to the perfect foamy head of beer soon, because science
A Charlie Brown Christmas
More info i
Image Credit: Lee Mendelson Productions
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Lee Mendelson, executive producer of A Charlie Brown Christmas, dies at 86

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Dec 28, 2019

Lee Mendelson, the executive producer behind a multitude of Charlie Brown animated specials, passed away Christmas Day in his San Francisco Bay Area home. He was 86.

Mendelson's son Jason confirmed to CNN the cause of death was congestive heart failure after a battle with cancer.

As an executive producer, Mendelson helped bring some of the most famous newspaper comic strips into the animated world. They include Mother Goose and Grimm, Cathy, and Garfield and Friends.

His most well-known work was with Charles Schulz and the Peanuts gang. In 1965, he helped bring their first animated special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, to the small screen. He also co-wrote its classic song “Christmas Time Is Here” with Vince Guaraldi.

He also produced another seminal classic, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, and through 2015 spearheaded approximately 50 Peanuts specials and series.

Jason Mendelson told CNN, “We are very sad to lose our wonderful father, but Lee would have said it was serendipitous to pass on Christmas when the song he wrote with Vince Guaraldi is being heard everywhere and the program he created with Charles Schulz and Bill Melendez is being celebrated around the world. While it was not a great time for us, it was not a bad time for him to pass.”

Mendelson was also given a tribute by the Charles M. Schulz Museum, who tweeted the following on December 27.

 

 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: obituary
Tag: peanuts

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker