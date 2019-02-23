Left Alive gameplay, a Skull & Bones series and this week's Gamegrrl news

It’s Oscar weekend, but you really don’t care about that, do you? Forget stories that only go on for two or so hours. We’re all about immersive entertainment that you can actually take part in. Let your friends dress up and watch a super-long series of self-congratulatory speeches and fancy duds. We’ll just sit and play some video games. In this week’s Gamegrrl news we have the retirement of the popular President of Nintendo of America, 14 minutes of Left Alive gameplay and a TV series based on a game that isn’t even out yet. Check out the news for the week ending February 23, 2019.

Video of LEFT ALIVE - Through the Warzone – 14 Minutes of Gameplay

Square Enix has released 14 minutes of gameplay for Left Alive, which you can watch above. In the game, you’ll be in the war-torn city of Novo Slava and you have to battle enemy forces. The video gives us a look at the three main characters and what they’re going to have to do to survive. Here is the official info for you:

“Through the eyes of all three main characters, take a look at how every step and decision made will make or break your way through the dangerous warzone of Novo Slava. Available on PlayStation4 and Steam on March 5th, 2019.

“The Mech Edition is available for pre-order exclusively on the Square Enix Online Store in very limited quantities. The Day One Edition is now also available for pre-purchase on PlayStation Store and Steam.”

Video of Official Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 - Operation Grand Heist Trailer Call of Duty on YouTube

Activision and Treyarch released Operation Grand Heist for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 this week. You can check out the trailer above, which shows you new characters and gives new info. We’re getting a new Specialist, a new Blackout map, vehicles, and game modes and more. You can find the official calendar for what's coming here

Video of PUBG MOBILE X Resident Evil 2 Crossover Trailer

This week we also got a trailer for the PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil cross over, Zombie: Survive till Dawn. The crossover was announced late last year at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge. We’re getting gameplay that will include three days and two nights in one 30-minute round with 60 players. You’ll run into Resident Evil zombies from Police to Licker to G1 and more.

Here is some info for you: “As Survive till Dawn turns from day through dusk and into night time, the zombies become considerably more aggressive and will pose a significant challenge for PUBG Mobile players. During the day players can defeat zombies from long range and conduct farming. Dusk preps the players for fighting as zombies become more dangerous and visibility drops. Night time sees the zombies become enraged and players will have limited PvP engagements due to very low visibility. The legendary Resident Evil 2 characters G (Stage 1) and Tyrant will also appear through random spawning during night time. Also, players can win Leon and Claire skin sets, and Ada and Marvin costumes in-game, which are all popular characters in Resident Evil 2.”

Video of Skull &amp; Bones: E3 2018 Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]

This isn’t a new trailer for the upcoming Ubisoft game Skull & Bones, but the news isn’t about the game. This week THR reported that we’re getting a TV series based on the unreleased video game. Skull & Bones is coming out later this year, but the TV series is already in the works and will be female-focused. The pilot will be written and executive produced by Amanda Segel (The Mist). With Black Sails long over, we’re in need of a good pirate drama on TV.

Here is the info on the upcoming game: “It is the Golden Age of Piracy. Renegade captains command the most powerful weapons on Earth: warships. You are a pirate captain who has refused the king’s pardon and sailed from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, an untamed frontier full of lavish riches. However, these waters are also a battleground where far-reaching colonial empires, powerful trading corporations, and ruthless pirate gangs clash. In order to survive, you will have to build a lethal fleet, prey upon lucrative trade routes, and ally with other pirates in your endless struggle for supremacy.”

Nintendo of America fans know the name of President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime, who has been in that position for almost 13 years. It was announced this week that Fils-Aime will retire from Nintendo on April 15 and will be succeeded by Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Doug Bowser.

“Nintendo owns a part of my heart forever,” Fils-Aime said in a press release. “It’s a part that is filled with gratitude – for the incredibly talented people I’ve worked with, for the opportunity to represent such a wonderful brand, and most of all, to feel like a member of the world’s most positive and enduring gamer community. As I look forward to departing in both good health and good humor, this is not ‘game over’ for me, but instead ‘leveling up’ to more time with my wife, family and friends.”

So, what Gamegrrl news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.