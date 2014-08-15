Legendary Flash writer Mark Waid on why The CW's series impressed him

Looks like one of the most influential Flash writers ever is a fan of the character's new TV incarnation.

Back in the early '90s, Mark Waid -- who's presently keeping fans happy with acclaimed runs on books like Daredevil for Marvel and the recently launched Doctor Spektor for Dynamite -- began writing The Flash for DC Comics, and eventually produced an almost unbroken run on the book (alongside artists like Greg LaRocque and Mike Wieringo) that lasted for nearly a decade. Waid's Flash remains a career-defining, fan-favorite piece of comic-book storytelling, and more than a few fans and journalists (myself included) will tell you that if you want to talk to someone who really understands what a great Flash story is, you talk to Mark Waid.

So it's not surprising that Comic Book Resources wanted to get Waid's thoughts on the upcoming Flash TV series that will begin its run on The CW this fall. Speaking to CBR in a just-released video from San Diego Comic-Con, Waid talked about his reaction after seeing the pilot, and it sounds like it's definitely got his stamp of approval.

"I love it because it wasn't cynical. Because they found that beautiful eye of the needle to thread where it is serious when it needs to be serious but the character is having fun," Waid said. "That to me has always been what Flash is about. Flash is about freedom; Flash is about expression. Flash is about just the joy of exuberant running and of freedom and the moment you weight him down with too much Batman-like baggage... that's not the Flash anymore."

Waid's endorsement is particularly noteworthy because he's been so openly critical of various other superhero adaptations. Back in 2012 he posted a lengthy review decrying the grim destruction at the heart of much of Man of Steel, and in an interview earlier this year he bemoaned the "relentless cynicism" of many superhero films.

"You’re a superhero. Shut up and enjoy having superpowers. This makes me crazy. This is why the Marvel movies kick DC movies’ asses right and left. Because, I’m not paying $15 for a movie to go watch people being morose about lives that are much more interesting and exciting than mine and they hate them. I’m paying my money to see people sort of revel in doing things that I can’t do."

Given that it's spinning off from its network mate Arrow, which is a rather dark superhero rendering, many fans worried initially that The Flash would be weighed down by similar darkness. As trailers, and the pilot, have proven, that's not the case, and Waid's one of many fans of the character who's pleased by the tone.

"It's so exciting to see somebody grab onto that sense of they don't all have to be Batman," Waid said. "They don't all have to be dark and cynical and brutal and grim."

The Flash, personally endorsed by one of the greatest Flash writers ever, premieres Oct. 7.

(Via CBR)