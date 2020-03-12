Legends of Tomorrow is crossing over with Supernatural, just not the way you’d think

Latest Stories

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 12, 2020

The CW is all about crossovers, with half its schedule all set within the same superhero universe (not to mention Riverdale/Katy Keene and all those connected vampire shows). But now the Arrowverse is crossing over with the supernatural. Like, the actual Supernatural — aka the long-running CW series wrapping up its final season this year.

But before you think Sam and Dean are joining the Arrowverse proper, this isn’t your traditional CW crossover episode. Instead, the Legends will be crossing over with the literal production of the Supernatural TV series. So, it seems Supernatural is also a TV series in the Arrowverse. But sadly, Sam and Dean remain fictional characters (or, you know, more fictional).

The crossover episode, dubbed “Zari, Not Zari,” is set to air on March 24. The network has dropped the first batch of pics from the episode, which show Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Sara (Caity Lotz) hanging out in front of the Winchester’s now-iconic 1967 Chevy Impala (aka “Baby”) the brothers have used as their portable base of operations for the better part of a decade. 

Sadly it’s not the Impala from the series, but instead a fan-built replica, that will show up on Legends. Co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told Entertainment Weekly the move came after they chose to set an episode in Vancouver (where most of The CW shows film), and it was only natural to throw a nod to the network’s longest-running show. Heck, he promises they even snuck in a bit of the Supernatural musical score for good measure.

[W]e wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the 11th hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural,” he explained. “This was the inspired choice of our producing director Kevin Mock, I believe. In our world Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans.”

So this should make for a crazy fun episode of Legends. But alas, it seems our dreams of seeing Constantine team up with Sam and Dean will have to remain in the realm of fan fiction. At least for now.

LGN509b_0288b
The CW
LGN509b_0326b
The CW
LGN509b_0335br
The CW
LGN509b_0500b
The CW
LGN509b_0552b
The CW
LGN509b_0561b
The CW
