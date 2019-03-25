Latest Stories

into_the_badlands_the_widow.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 3/25/19: That world comes at a price
Iron Man VR Sony Playstation
Tag: Games
Iron Man VR, Mortal Kombat 11 and other highlights from Sony's State of Play livestream
Michael B. Jordan Erik Killmonger Black Panther
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Michael B. Jordan aging for Methuselah; HBO developing fantasy epic Asunda; more
DC's_Legends_of_Tomorrow_Midseason_Sizzle
Tag: TV
Legends of Tomorrow's midseason trailer promises Disney World, demons and Bollywood
DC's_Legends_of_Tomorrow_Midseason_Sizzle

Legends of Tomorrow's midseason trailer promises Disney World, demons and Bollywood

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 25, 2019

“Who needs the trinity anyway? The Legends are super enough!” Our thoughts exactly. (Okay, not exactly; as much as we adore the Legends of Tomorrow, we also love Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.)

Chin up, Legends fans. The wait for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow to return to The CW and save the world from temporal aberrations is almost at an end. But while we wait, they’ve been kind enough to provide us with an extended midseason trailer, foreshadowing the many hijinks and shenanigans the Legends will be getting into (spoiler alert: a lot). 

Opening with a delightful psych-out before diving into the good stuff, the Legends of Tomorrow’s extended midseason sizzle reel shows the eponymous Legends preparing to face off against the demon lord Neron, who plans to open the gates of hell. But that doesn't mean they also don't have time (being that they're, y'know, time travelers) to head to Mexico and fight some lucha libre wrestlers, kidnap Nixon, take a trip to Disney World via an RV, and of course, fight some evil, save the world, and raise some hell. 

And let’s not forget that Bollywood musical number. Seriously. 

It all promises to be suitably insane. Check it out below... 

To quote John Constantine, “Now this is what I call a bloody good show!”

Well put, sir. Well put.

The midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow airs Apr. 1 on The CW. Will you be watching?

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Legends of Tomorrow
Tag: The CW
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: Trailers

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: The Arrowverse
Tag: The CW
Screen Shot 2018-08-30 at 12.02.20 PM
Super season officially opens in latest trailer for The CW's Arrowverse shows
Josh Weiss
Aug 30, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: The CW
Tag: Renewal
Arrow The CW
The CW renews 10 shows for 2019-2020 season, including Arrowverse, Charmed, Black Lightning & Riverdale
James Comtois
Jan 31, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 8
Tag: Elseworlds
Tag: Arrowverse
Batwoman Elseworlds
Our heroes head to Gotham City in extended trailer for Arrowverse's Elseworlds crossover
Matthew Jackson
Dec 5, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Elseworlds
Tag: Arrowverse
John Deegan elseworlds
Elseworlds trailer details reality-altering, villainous 'godhood' in Arrowverse crossover
Jacob Oller
Nov 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1