Back whether you want them or not! DC's Legends of Tomorrow unleashes first trailer for Season 5

Praise Beebo! One of the craziest and most fun shows on the air has just unleashed a glimpse of its new season. Though we'll see some (or most) of Team Waverider from DC's Legends of Tomorrow when the so-huge-it's-crazy Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths begins, the show itself will be coming back proper on January 21.

What can we expect? Some things will depend on how things go in Crisis ... but we do know that this season will feature the depature of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk) from the main cast. It might be only fitting that the trailer is heavy on Palmer, who, much in keeping with this show, has somehow become Mister Rogers?

Take a look right here:

Video of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 5 Official Trailer | The CW

Between Ray being Ray, Constantine lighting up a cigarette, Sara Lance being excited about something, and Ava screaming? Wow, we can't get back on that ship full of misfits fast enough. Will Season 5 be able to top the seasons that came before it in the crazy department? After looking at this trailer, all signs point to yes.

Whether you want them or not, the Legends will return in full to the CW on January 21. Don't bother to set your clocks or alarms, because they'll probably figure out a way to destroy time itself before the debut.