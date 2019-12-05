Latest Stories

Dogor the mummified puppy
Knives Out and the strange comfort of an optimistic murder mystery
Spies in Disguise directors 'watched all the Bonds, the Bournes' for 'love letter' to spy movies
Credit: The CW
Back whether you want them or not! DC's Legends of Tomorrow unleashes first trailer for Season 5

Contributed by
Brian Silliman
Dec 5, 2019

Praise Beebo! One of the craziest and most fun shows on the air has just unleashed a glimpse of its new season. Though we'll see some (or most) of Team Waverider from DC's Legends of Tomorrow when the so-huge-it's-crazy Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths begins, the show itself will be coming back proper on January 21. 

What can we expect? Some things will depend on how things go in Crisis ... but we do know that this season will feature the depature of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) and Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk) from the main cast. It might be only fitting that the trailer is heavy on Palmer, who, much in keeping with this show, has somehow become Mister Rogers? 

Take a look right here: 

Between Ray being Ray, Constantine lighting up a cigarette, Sara Lance being excited about something, and Ava screaming? Wow, we can't get back on that ship full of misfits fast enough. Will Season 5 be able to top the seasons that came before it in the crazy department? After looking at this trailer, all signs point to yes. 

Whether you want them or not, the Legends will return in full to the CW on January 21. Don't bother to set your clocks or alarms, because they'll probably figure out a way to destroy time itself before the debut. 

