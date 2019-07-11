Legends of Tomorrow sets Season 5 big bad, doubles down on magical evils

Over the span of its first four years, The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow has bounced from sci-fi, to time travel, to fantasy, to mystical — sometimes even within the same episode. With Season 5 in the planning stages, the show has set up its new big bad and offered up a major hint at the direction of the season.

Entertainment Weekly reports Olivia Swann, who played the adult version of Astra Logue during Season 4, has been upped to a series regular for Season 5. Executive producer Keto Shimizu confirmed Astra will be the season’s “big bad,” after releasing the souls of all sorts of evil historical figures at the end of last season (highlights from her hell jailbreak include Charles Manson and Genghis Khan).

After letting all these evil souls loose upon the world, Astra will be making a play to become the new ruler of hell. The character has been a longtime part of Constantine’s small screen lore, after Constantine is unable to save the innocent young girl from being sent to Hell. While taking a brief trip to Hell, Constantine learns she’s grown into an adult down below in the past few years. Not surprisingly, Shimizu said Constantine will remain a major part of the narrative, processing his “complicated relationship with her and a desire to save her despite all the pain and trouble she’s putting us through.”

Of course, just because Astra is lined up to start the season as the big bad, it doesn’t mean it’ll end that way. This show has a penchant for redeeming its villains and keeping them around as uneasy allies, and producer Phil Klemmer joked to EW she’ll “probably be rehabilitated” before midseason. Which, yeah, we’d believe that.

Legends of Tomorrow is slated to return in the midseason on The CW, likely in 2020. The Legends will also play a role in the big Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover next season, though it stands to reason the Astra troubles might get sidelined a week or two for the collapse of the multiverse.

