Very cool news! Wentworth Miller to return as Captain Cold for Legends of Tomorrow’s 100th episode

Hooray for alternate dimensions and time travel! After a lengthy absence from the Arrowverse, Wentworth Miller reportedly is coming back to The CW for an icy encore as Captain Cold, all to mark a momentous milestone as part of the soon-to-debut new season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Deadline reports that Miller is set to reprise his role as Captain Cold, the ever-evolving villain-turned-anti-hero (depending on your timeline) when Legends returns for its seventh season later this month. Miller, who was a fan favorite Arrowverse player for years after making his debut in The Flash, is reportedly making the return journey to commemorate Legends’ 100th episode, which will arrive as the third entry in the show’s upcoming new season.

Captain Cold (aka Leonard Snart) was a Legends series regular for its first two seasons, though story events led to his necessary departure from the main Legends timeline in the wake of Season 2. Since then, Miller has returned to the role, in one form or another, in later seasons of The Flash (he even turned up in good-guy form as “Citizen Cold”) while lending his voice (as Leonard Snart) to The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths / Batwoman crossover event in 2019.

With an air date of Oct. 27, the 100th episode will be directed by Arrowverse veteran Caity Lotz as “a retrospective that revisits the series’ past through newcomer Amy Louise Pemberton’s human Gideon,” according to Deadline. As Gideon, Pemberton is stepping out of her AI confines in Season 7 to join the squad, for the first time ever, as a full-time flesh-and-blood teammate.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — complete with a time-traveling 1920s period twist — roars back to The CW for its seventh season beginning Oct. 13.