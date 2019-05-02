WIRE Buzz: Legion lands final season premiere date; Lupita Nyong'o boards sci-fi comedy; more

We lead off this latest edition of WIRE Buzz with good if bittersweet news for Legion fans.

Marvel Television and FX have announced that the third season premiere of the freaky X-Men spinoff will air on Monday, June 24. While that is good news, the downside, of course, is that this is also the final set of shows for the Noah Hawley-created series.

When we last saw the powerful telepathic mutant David Haller (Dan Stevens) at the end of Season 2, he was embracing his previously unseen villainous side and running off to presumably wreak havoc with Lenny Busker (Aubrey Plaza), with the rest of the cast in hot pursuit.

As recently reported, Harry Lloyd from Game of Thrones will make his debut on the series as David's father, Professor Charles Xavier (yes, that one), while Stephanie Corneliussen from Legends of Tomorrow will appear as David's mother, Gabrielle.

With the cancellation of The Gifted and following the June 7 opening of Dark Phoenix, Legion will be the last X-Men-related property to be produced before Disney's Marvel Studios takes over the franchise lock, stock, and barrel. We'll find out on June 24 how Hawley intends to kick off the show's final eight-episode run.

(via CBM)

Credit: Universal Pictures

With the lead in Us and key roles in the Star Wars and Marvel universes already on her resume, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o isn't stepping away from genre material anytime soon.

Deadline reports that Nyong’o is attached to star in an untitled sci-fi comedy described as a cross between Men in Black and the beauty contest comedy Miss Congeniality. Although the concept was pitched under the working title of Miss Universe, that name will apparently not stick around.

Universal Pictures picked up the project, which reunites Nyong’o with Abe Forsythe, the Australian writer and director of another film she recently completed, Little Monsters. The latter — another comedy, in which Nyong’o plays a preschool teacher protecting her class from a zombie outbreak — premiered at Sundance and will be released sometime this year by Neon and Hulu.

Nyong’o will voice the role of Maz Kanata for a third time later this year in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while she did not show up in Avengers: Endgame, she is expected to reprise the role of Nakia in Black Panther 2.

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It's taken nearly 100 years, but someone is remaking Charlie Chaplin's classic 1921 silent film The Kid. The new version, titled The Kid: An Animated Adventure, will feature Jacob Tremblay (The Twilight Zone) voicing the title role.

According to Deadline, the new animated version will update the tale to a future version of New York City that has been divided into two regions by flooding. Tremblay’s Kid lives in the overprotective, sterile Uptown and runs away to the dangerous Downtown, where he meets a robot with a human soul named — in an obvious tribute — Chaplin.

The unlikely friends embark on a quest to find out the secret behind Chaplin's origins, with the police, the Kid's mother, and a circus troupe on their heels.

The script for The Kid was written by Rupert Wyatt (Captive State), Christian Volckman, and Boris Starling, with Wyatt executive producing and Volckman directing. More news is likely to follow once the project is shopped around at the Cannes film festival later this month.

Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Finally, the upcoming sci-fi film Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, has been quietly moved off its May 24 release date and has yet to be rescheduled, according to Variety.

The film, in which Pitt plays an astronaut who goes in search of his father (Tommy Lee Jones) after the latter vanishes on a mission to Neptune, was written and directed by James Gray, who recently told Indiewire he was still working on the movie's visual effects.

But after being moved by 20th Century Fox from January of this year to May, Ad Astra may now be caught up in the aftermath of the Disney/Fox merger, with the Mouse House trying to figure out what it intends to do with a number of Fox projects that were either in development or production before the merger was finalized.