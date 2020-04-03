Embrace your inner child with this first look at LEGO DC: Shazam-Magic & Monsters

Last year's San Diego Comic-Con laid the groundwork for the world of Shazam! to come to the ever-expanding LEGO DC universe — even featuring a tease of Billy Batson's origin story very similar to David F. Sandberg's live-action hit — when it premiered LEGO DC: Batman: Family Matters. Now, the wizard-empowered kid-turned-hero is set to fight crime brick by brick in his own movie: Shazam - Magic & Monsters.

Featuring a familiar voice behind the role of Billy Batson, Magic & Monsters stars Sean Astin as the titular 10-year-old, reprising his vocal role from films like Justice League: War and Justice League: Throne of Atlantis. This time around, Shazam is joining the Justice League — but that means letting down his skeptical guard enough to trust the likes of Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman while under attack from Mr. Mind and Black Adam. Basically, a tough ask for a rowdy kid like Billy.

SYFY WIRE has the exclusive trailer below:

Video of Exclusive Clip - LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic And Monsters | SYFY WIRE

Oh, and everyone gets turned into kids. That's important, too. It also means that the cast under director Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis) gets to have a lot of fun going young and immature.

It's a who's who of voice-acting pros, with Troy Baker, Nolan North, Grey Griffin, Christina Milizia, James Arnold Taylor, Imari Williams, Fred Tatasciore, Ralph Garman, Zach Callison, Dee Bradley Baker, Jennifer Hale, Tom Kenny, Jonny Rees, Erica Lindbeck, and Josh Keaton on the extensive roster. And with a script by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) making all sorts of (literally) childish gags, there'll be tons for fans to enjoy as they wait for Shazam to return to theaters with Shazam! 2.

LEGO DC: Shazam - Magic & Monsters hits Digital, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD this spring.