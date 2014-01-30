LEGO gives Ghostbusters their due with this 30th-anniversary set

While you're holding your breath waiting for another Ghostbusters sequel, let's admire the original. This year, the classic supernatural comedy turns 30, and LEGO wants to celebrate it using its CUUSOO branch, which allows fans to submit designs that could possibly make it into production. Last year, Brent Waller entered his Ghostbusters anniversary concept, and it's gone from candidate to winner.

"Ghostbusters: 30th Anniversary" was in competition with another Ghostbusters set as well as The Wizard of Oz. Today, LEGO announced that the former would be the next CUUSOO item to hit stores.

This is an amazing model, and the set will be a fantastic representation of the cult classic film. Supporters know that Brent put a lot of love into this, and the final model, which we can’t reveal quite yet, will be largely based on his original car design. The final design, pricing and availability are still being worked out, and the set will be released later this year, so stay tuned!

LEGO hasn't released any official images, but here are the photos Waller originally submitted. Sidenote: LEGO will only produce the ECTO-1 and minifigure characters. Sorry, firehouse.

(LEGO via Collider)