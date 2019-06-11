Hold onto your bricks...LEGO introduces classic Jurassic Park gate and T. rex

That is one big pile of....classic Jurassic Park LEGO bricks! Featuring 3,120 building bricks, the upcoming LEGO Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage set allows fans to build the iconic Jurassic Park gate and a buildable brick version of the apex predator, the T.rex.

Inside the massive gate are nifty little cubbies that recreate classic scenes from the 1993 film like Dr. Ellie Sattler trying to get the power restored, John Hammond enjoying tubs of melting ice cream in the dining room, and Ian Malcolm (with sexy, exposed chest) healing post dino attack.

LEGO Jurassic Park gate (Credit: LEGO)

For the first time, minifigures of Hammond (Richard Attenborough), Ray Arnold (Sam Jackson) and Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) have been created for this set, and join minifigures of the aforementioned Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), along with Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and a baby dino.

Lego Jurassic Park Minifigures (Credit: LEGO)

But arguably the clincher for this set is finally being able to build a fully posable LEGO T.rex (with terrifying snapping jaws to boot).

LEGO Jurassic Park T.Rex (Credit: LEGO)

LEGO Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage is available directly from LEGO Stores & shop.LEGO.com on July 1, 2019 (June 19, 2019 for LEGO VIP members).