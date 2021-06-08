LEGO designers built a sleek, life-sized Lamborghini from more than 400,000 pieces

LEGO pieces are well-known for their astonishing versatility, which is why even when our childhood bricks all wound up in the same disorganized bucket, we could manage to pull them all out and build amazing things whether we were following the directions or not. Of course, most of our childhood creations are nothing compared to what LEGO's own design teams can come up with when given the time and the unlimited access to pieces to make it happen.

Enter the LEGO design team's latest amazing creation, a bright green, life-sized Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, accurate from the side view mirrors to the wheels. Built by a team of 15 specialists in Kladno, Czech Republic, this stunning luxury vehicle recreation took more than 8,600 hours to assemble, and is made up of more than 400,000 LEGO Technic elements.

Check it out in the video below, along with a comparison at the end so you can see how the build stacks up against the real thing.

Video of This is the life-size Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

This isn't the first time the great brick minds at LEGO have attempted a life-sized car build, of course. At one point the design team even managed to build a driveable Bugatti Chiron featuring electric motors that could move it up to nearly 20 miles per hour. Sadly, the Lamborghini isn't something you can race around in, but it does feature more than 150 LEGO Technic elements, including 20 created specifically for the project, and a custom UV coating applied to the car by Lamborghini's own official painter.

For a more in-depth look at the car and the process that went into building it, head over to the site LEGO Technic put together specifically to show off the project.