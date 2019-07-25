LEGO Spider-Man twists the throttle to take on Venom in new Marvel short: Watch

Spidey gets to channel his inner Captain America in a new LEGO Spider-Man series of shorts premiering this week, racing through the New York streets on two wheels before Venom and the Green Goblin show up to literally wreck his fleeting moment of throttle-twisting fun.

SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed By Venom, a new animated short series coming soon to Disney XD, and it’s a frenzied, five-minute romp to stop the bad guys from hatching another nefarious plan to take out the whole city.

As usual, though, stopping Spidey from sticking to the chase proves futile. Sure, our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler busts up the bike before he’s really had a chance to have some serious fun — but losing his wheels can’t slow down the guy who knows how to web-sling his way through the streets.

Check it out below:

Video of Motorcycles and Mochachinos | LEGO Marvel Super-Man: Vexed By Venom | Part 1 Marvel HQ on YouTube

Fun, right? Spidey puts his impossibly high metabolism to good use, going the extra mile to save a pair of mochaccino-sipping security guards, track the Green Goblin and Venom back to their underground lab, and then pick up clues about the mysterious orange key token the bad guys need to unlock a power that can destroy all of New York.

In all, there’re five shorts in Marvel’s new LEGO series, and this is just a slice of the bigger story. “After Venom gets away with stolen tech, the enigmatic Ghost Spider arrives to offer help,” read Marvel's official description. “Spider-Man investigates the technology that Venom has been stealing, which leads him to offshore energy platforms and a climactic battle — between Spider-Man and his Spidey Mech against Venom and his Venom Mech. Before Venom can destroy New York City, Spidey calls in Ghost Spider. Working together, the two stop Venom and save the city!”

Credit: Marvel

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed By Venom begins rolling out on the Marvel HQ YouTube page today, July 25, but you’ll also have the chance to catch it on TV next weekend.

All five shorts will debut as a compilation special on DisneyXD and DisneyNOW, kicking off at 11 a.m. ET on Aug. 3.