WIRE Buzz: Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks build LEGO Movie PSA; 'No delays' on Mandalorian Season 2; more

Everything is not awesome these days thanks to the coronavirus.

But if you ask Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks, it can be again once we "Do the Five!"

The LEGO Movie stars reunited as their computer animated alteregos for a charming COVID-19 PSA to educate the public about what they can do to help defeat the pandemic, so that Bricksburg and human society at large can get back to its old normal self.

Video of The LEGO Movie| Hands, Elbows, Face and Space! Song | PSA

"They call it 'Do the Five,'" Pratt's everyman construction worker Emmet Brickowski tells Banks' Master Builder Lucy and young Netizens in the video below, which just hit the web. "Hands. Wash your hands. Elbow. Cough or sneeze into your elbow. Face! Don't touch your face. Space. Keep a safe distance. And home. Stay at home if you can."

The LEGO couple joke about a good acronym for "The Five" before breaking into a catchy song, whose chorus goes, "Hands, Elbows, Face, and Space, Stay at Home!" — a nod to the classic children's workout nursery rhyme, "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes."

#connectedtogether indeed!

Star Wars fans, rest easy: Mando is still a go.

In an interview on CNBC today, new Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek addressed concerns that the coronavirus pandemic might cause the Mouse House to push back the eagerly awaited release of Season 2 of The Mandalorian this October, saying the series had wrapped production before COVID-19 hit the United States.

"We've been in post," he told the network, per Deadline. "They'll be no delays on Mandalorian."

While the state of exhibition has been up in the air due to the health crisis, Chapek also reiterated Disney's commitment to theatrical releases — despite the fact the company is dropping its latest flick, the Kenneth Branagh-directed adaptation of Artemis Fowl, on Disney+.

"We believe in the theatrical experience, particularly to release big blockbuster films," said Chapek, whilte noting Disney+ is also "a viable way to premiere films as well, on a deliberate film by film basis" and that there's "no hard and fast rules."

The theatrical endorsement echos comments that Chapek offered during an earnings call last week. He also reaffirmed Disney's plans to open its live-action adaptation of its beloved toon Mulan on July 24 in theaters around the world, noting "we're optimistic."

In tube news today, The CW has picked up the first two seasons of fairy tale anthology Tell Me a Story after CBS All Access canceled it before it could go to a third season.

The series, created by veteran showrunner Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries, Scream), debuted on CBS' subscription platform on Halloween 2018. It put a dark spin on beloved fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs, and Hansel and Gretl. Set in New York City, twisting these classic fables into horror-filled episodes of dark psychological suspense and drama.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, The CW will broadcast the inaugural season at an unknown date as part of its linear television lineup and on its ad-supported streaming platform CW Seed. Both seasons will continue streaming on CBS All Access for the foreseeable future. The CW will air Season 2 once CBS' exclusivity runs out sometime before the fourth quarter.

Snagging Tell Me a Story will no doubt help The CW weather the coronavirus pandemic and fill holes on its schedule, what with production on almost all of its television shows on hold until the network can figure how to get cast and crew safely back to work. Accordingly, per Deadline, the network also acquired the first season of Swamp Thing today, which had previously been canceled at DC Universe.

Here's hoping for a fairy tale ending.