LEGO Batman goes grim dark in gritty LEGO remake of 'The Batman' trailer

A lot of blockbuster movies are on hold right now, but that hasn't stopped us from enjoying trailers for blockbusters yet to come, and one of the biggest trailers of the summer arrived in the form of The Batman, Matt Reeves' much-anticipated update of the Dark Knight mythos starring Robert Pattinson in the title role. The moody extended teaser arrived at DC FanDome over the summer and, with a little help from Nirvana's "Something in the Way," became one of the most talked-about teasers of the year thanks to its dark tone and compelling visuals.

So, how does that trailer look when it's completely remade in LEGO bricks? Still pretty great, actually. Just, you know ... a bit darker than the LEGO Batman you're used to seeing.

Over the weekend YouTuber JoeBor1777, who's made a habit of producing elaborate LEGO recreations of popular films and TV shows over the last half-dozen years or so, dropped a shot-for-shot remake of The Batman teaser that's both stunning in its accuracy and rather witty in terms of the way it uses bricks to fill in for Reeves' moody aesthetic. Check it out:

Video of THE BATMAN Teaser Trailer IN LEGO (4K)

A collaboration between more than a dozen different LEGO animators, this trailer has it all: the Warner Bros. logo projected across bricks, LEGO strips of duct tape, a custom LEGO Batmobile, and of course LEGO Batman himself throwing punches. They even managed to get LEGO Robert Pattinson's hair to wave in the breeze. My favorite, part, though: A plastic LEGO Batarang subbing in for the real thing in the title shot at the end.

Like pretty much every other major film production on the planet, The Batman shut down filming earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but enough footage was already in place for Reeves to drop the FanDome teaser that shook the internet. Filming resumed back in September, only to be halted again after Pattinson himself reportedly contracted COVID-19. Production picked up again later that same month, but Warner Bros. ended up delaying the film yet again anyway. After previously landing an October 2021 release date, The Batman is now set to hit theaters March 4, 2022.