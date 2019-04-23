Leonardo DiCaprio may be dreaming about Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley remake

We have been on pins and needles waiting to see what horror mastermind Guillermo del Toro is up to next, and the wait might be over. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to lead GDT's remake of the classic noir Nightmare Alley for Fox Searchlight.

Del Toro worked with cinephile and filmmaker Kim Morgan on the script. The eerie story centers around a con artist/mentalist that gets mixed up with a traveling carnival. While the details are still up in the air, we can only assume based on the source material that the carnies and vaudeville-style is a perfect backdrop for Del Toro to shine.

William Lindsay Gresham wrote the 1946 novel that was quickly adapted for the big screen by Fox the next year. Originally starring Tyrone Power and Joan Blondell, the film was seen as being ahead of its time, and not well received by critics. It didn't reach acclaim until decades later, but is now being regarded as "one of the gems of film noir," according to Turner Classic Movies.

It's refreshing to see that the Disney deal didn't thwart Del Toro's first look deal with Fox Searchlight, the studio behind his Oscar-winning Shape of Water. While this project has been resting in the pipeline, it looks like the auteur director has now found his leading man, should the talks come to fruition.

Do you think DiCaprio and Del Toro can make movie magic and return to the Oscars?