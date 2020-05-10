Latest Stories

squid
Tag: Science
Rare predatory squid attack discovered in 200-million-year-old British fossil
Dwayne Johnson and Ray Park in G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Tag: Movies
12 heroic comics and television influences we'd love to see in the new G.I. Joe relaunch
Leslie Pope Avengers Endgame
Tag: Movies
Leslie A. Pope, MCU set decorator for Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame, dies at 65
RETH lunar habitat concept
Tag: Science
What is the ultimate moon habitat made of?
Leslie Pope Avengers Endgame
More info i
Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images & Marvel Studios/Disney
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Leslie A. Pope, MCU set decorator for Ant-Man and Avengers: Endgame, dies at 65

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
May 10, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: obituary
Tag: Leslie A. Pope
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Leslie A. Pope, an Oscar-nominated set decorator known for her work on Marvel Cinematic Universe films (including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame), has died at the age of 65. Variety reports that Pope — who passed away in Venice, California — was recovering from heart surgery she had received back in February. The news was confirmed to the outlet by her friend, Trish Gallaher Glenn.

Pope originally wanted to go into the medical field as a researcher before realizing she didn't have the stomach for animal dissection. Taking some advice from her brother (Matrix cinematographer Bill Pope) who had just graduated from film school, she decided to pursue a career in entertainment.

Leslie A. Pope

Credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Her tenure as a film set decorator began in the 1980s with projects like Martin Scorsese's After Hours and Alan Parker's Angel Heart. Prior to her death, Pope had worked on 40 features and even nabbed an Oscar nomination for Best Art Direction on Gary Ross's Seabiscuit in 2003. She and co-nominee, Jeannine Oppewall, unfortunately lost out on the award to Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, which dominated that year's ceremony.

"People often think that we're interior decorators, which we are to a certain extent," Pope said in an Academy interview (below). "You never know what we're going to be asked to do to service the script. We're sort of a combination of psychologist and logistics expert and interior decorator and human resources manager. We bring so many different talents to the one job classification. It's hard to describe to someone who hasn't done it."

Her involvement with Marvel Studios began with 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She wasn't involved with Civil War (2016), but she and the Russo Brothers would later reunit for Infinity War and Endgame, the latter becoming the highest-grossing film in history. In addition, Pope was tapped as set decorator for Peyton Reed's first Ant-Man movie in 2015.

She also got the chance to work on Paul Feig's Ghostbusters reboot (2016) and two Spider-Man movies: Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 (2007) and Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man (2012).

(certain info via IMDB)

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: obituary
Tag: Leslie A. Pope
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Avengers: Infinity War
Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker