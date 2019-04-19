Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers are all of us watching Game of Thrones' season premiere

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered a few days ago, which meant families and groups of friends around the world gathered around their televisions and laptop screens to watch the show together and celebrate its return one more time. Two of those friends were fellow comedians and Thrones superfans Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers, who commemorated the last season with one last round of their hilarious watch party series "Game of Jones."

For those who've never seen these gems, it's simple: Meyers hosts Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, which gives him a platform on which he can nerd out about the show. His favorite person to watch it with is Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, and they happen to work in the same building. So, for the past three seasons of the series, Jones and Meyers have gotten together for a little viewing party in which Meyers encourages Jones' raucous commentary on every big moment in the show.

Video of Game of Jones: Leslie Jones and Seth Watch Game of Thrones’ Final Season Premiere

This time around the pair got together with piles of snacks ("We got ribs!") to watch "Winterfell," and Jones was in fine form, commenting on everything from the Unsullied (“None of them got penises. That’s why they’re marching so good in the cold.”) to the new relationship between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (“Oh, that is your nephew! That is your auntie!”) to Bran Stark's detached nature (“Bran, that’s not how you introduce yourself to people."). She also, of course, did dragon impressions throughout, and watch for the moment late in the episode in which each of them break into their own riffs about the interior design techniques of White Walkers.

A lot of viewings of new Game of Thrones episodes probably pass by in relative silence compared to the way Jones and Meyers are doing things here, but let's be honest: On the inside, this is all of us as we watch the show unfold. Meyers and Jones both already have jobs, but if they wanted to drop everything for a full minute-by-minute commentary show in which they just do this for every remaining episode, we would absolutely be game.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.