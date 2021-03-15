Father-daughter vampire tale ‘Let The Right One In’ coming back to bite us with Demián Bichir in lead role

Sweden’s popular vampire tale is getting another remake. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime has issued a pilot order for an adaptation of Let the Right One In. Andrew Hinderaker (Penny Dreadful, Away) will pen the script and act as showrunner, Seith Mann (The Walking Dead, Elementary) will direct the pilot, and Demián Bichir (The Nun, Alien: Covenant, Godzilla vs. Kong) is on board to star.

The story follows a father (which Deadline confirms is Bichir) and his 12-year-old daughter whose lives were upended 10 years ago when the daughter was turned into a vampire. In order to keep his daughter alive, the father provides her with the blood she needs to survive, while she essentially lives the life of a shut-in, only able to go out at night.

This isn’t the first or even second time the 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist has been adapted for the screen. Let The Right One In was made into a Swedish movie in 2008, and also had a 2010 U.S. remake starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Richard Jenkins called Let Me In.

"The series is both a love letter to the original film, and a story entirely our own," Hinderaker shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And casting a true artist like Demián epitomizes our bold aspiration to be one of the most terrifying shows on TV, and one of the most moving."

On the TV front, A&E had a remake of Lindqvist's original story in development in 2015 with Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis at the helm. That show never moved forward, and the material has found its way to Showtime, who had previously lost the rights in a bidding war with A&E.

"Let the Right One In quickly establishes itself as a thrilling, high-stakes drama that asks the question: How far would you go to save your child from the monsters out there — would you risk becoming a monster yourself?" Showtime exec vp scripted Any Israel told THR. "Demián Bichir is one of the world's most dynamic and engrossing actors, and his charisma and vulnerability will surely bring Andrew Hinderaker's exquisite script to life, guided by Seith Mann's deft direction. We couldn’t be more excited about the potential of this show."

No news on when the pilot will go into production or when/if this adaptation will make it to the small screen.