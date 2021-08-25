Shuri actress Letitia Wright injured on set of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Letitia Wright, the actress known for playing the brilliant and cheeky Princess Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been injured on the set of Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel — subtitled Wakanda Forever — SYFY WIRE has confirmed. Wright was taken to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries from a stunt rig-related accident during an overnight shoot in Boston (production on the highly anticipated follow-up is mainly based in Atlanta).

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline, which first broke the news.

Wright's injuries are not expected to hinder the shooting schedule in any way. The actress is one of several returning cast members and her character may be next in line to inherit the mantle of Wakanda's hero in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's untimely passing nearly a year ago. Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Winston Duke (M'Baku), and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) are all reprising their roles from the previous movie.

In a new spot of casting news, we learned last week that Dominique Thorne will make her MCU debut as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) in Wakanda Forever ahead of her standalone TV series on Disney+. Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) boarded the blockbuster last month in a mystery role.

Coogler returns as writer and director for the sequel to the first Black Panther, which was a critical, commercial, and cultural success upon its release in the winter of 2018. The film brought in over $1 billion at the global box office and took home a trio of Oscars at the 91st Academy Awards (where it was nominated for Best Picture).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever claws its way into theaters on July 8, 2022.