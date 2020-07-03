Let's bring back Stan's Soapbox! Here are 5 creators who could do it

Whenever I stumble down a particular comics rabbit hole that involves digging through my longboxes, I always feel like an archaeologist retracing steps through history.

I took such a journey during my recent and ridiculously excessive Spider-Man revisitation, which I talked about on Twitter. In between catching up with Peter Parker's escapades during the Swingin' Seventies, I paid attention to the Bullpen Bulletins, and all the breathless and hilariously shameless self-promotion Marvel crammed into a single page. Those blurbs quickly dissipated from memory, but what stayed with me were the words inside the real highlight of that page: Stan's Soapbox.

For those who may not remember or those too young to recall, there was a time when Stan Lee, the face of Marvel, had a regular mini-column that was printed in each Marvel comic. From 1967 to 1980, the Soapbox was a place where Stan could and would address everything from continuity confusion to bigotry. It was a place where he would drop in self-congratulatory plugs about events such as the infamous Carnegie Hall event, "A Marvel-our Evening With Stan Lee" … and even offer up thanks to Los Angeles first responders who battled devastating brush fires.

Marvel

Marvel

They were his Vanity Cards, much like Chuck Lorre's post-credits notes at the end of an episode from one of his three dozen TV shows. It's also where he spoke to me, and every other comics fan out there. Stan's gift was being able to make the words in his column feel as if they were directed at YOU. And only you. The Soapbox helped cement Stan Lee as comics' ultimate ambassador. Whatever you think of the man and his position in the ultimate story of comics, that point is not to be argued.

When I say they'll never be another Stan Lee, it's not just hyperbole or me Stanning, er ... Stan. It is unfathomable to picture any single figure having such influence over comics again, simply because the industry has changed too much for it to happen again.

Where there were but a few publishers, now there are dozens. And we have Kickstarter. The comics audience has spread out with so many different books available to read. Social media too has changed the game. Comics pontificating now mainly occurs on Twitter and Facebook.

But the soapbox should still matter, no matter the platform or format. Comics needs a unifying spot, a water cooler for fans to gather around and debate, bicker, and geek out over. Someone should bring it back. Given our multiplatform existence, maybe it needs to be a hybrid of a regular column, a YouTube video and convention panel (whenever we can get back to attending cons). For the sake of this column, let's say this new Soapbox would be hosted by an independent website not directly affiliated with any comics publisher.

Whatever the format, the person who does it needs to be someone who can be an ambassador to comics in the way Stan was. There are many creators out there who do a great job of regular tub-thumping for comics. And I'm fully aware that this is very much pie-in-the-sky thinking that a new version of the Soapbox can be made that would have a scintilla of the reach and impact that Stan's did. But I'm a glass-is-half-full type of guy, so go with me here.

There are several worthwhile candidates out there, for certain. Kevin Smith's name is often mentioned in discussions about this. He clearly knows and loves comics and certainly has the ability to reach a wide audience. But to be the face of comics, you need to work in comics. And Smith doesn't, at least not regularly enough.

Todd McFarlane, Rob Liefeld, and Brian Michael Bendis are three that come to mind. Anyone who's attended one of his convention panels knows McFarlane has the showmanship, and his independence grants him a special level of "I can say whatever the hell I want" that certainly would come in handy for comics commentary. But his aversion to Marvel and DC books the past 30 years leaves him a fairly big blind spot.

Liefeld's passion for comics remains unmatched. The guy bleeds ink, and his experience gives him a great perch from which to pontificate, but his brutally honest takes (as those who follow him on Twitter know) may be too polarizing for a role like this. As for Bendis, he certainly has the credits for it, and like McFarlane and Liefeld, he's worked at both DC and Marvel and walked the creator-owned path. That's invaluable experience. But he's under contract at DC at the moment. Something tells me the corporate structure there wouldn't be conducive to a column that at times could point a harsh light at the industry at large.

Who else is out there to try and fill Stan's shoes? Here are five potential candidates.