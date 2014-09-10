Let's cast Stephen King's The Stand!

It was reported last month that Warner Bros. Pictures and screenwriter/director Josh Boone were interested in signing Matthew McConaughey to play Randall Flagg, the demonic entity who takes human form and leads one group of survivors in a fallen post-plague America, in a new film adaptation of Stephen King's post-apocalyptic epic, The Stand. That sounds like near-perfect casting to us -- but who else could play the many colorful characters that inhabit King's novel?

The 1994 miniseries got a lot of things right and a lot of things wrong (Mostly wrong - Ed.), including its cast. Gary Sinise (Stu), Ray Walston (Glen), Jamey Sheridan (Flagg) and Laura San Giacomo (Nadine) all scored, while Rob Lowe (Nick) and Corin Nemec (Harold) were painful misfires. With the full resources of a big-budget motion picture, could the perfect cast for The Stand be found?

We'll see how Boone and the studio make out in the months ahead (and please, lose that wrong-headed ending we've heard about), but in the meantime, here are our suggestions. A few of the parts have multiple possibilities; let us know what you think of each and offer your own below. The Stand is one of King's all-time masterpieces -- so it's important to get this perfect!