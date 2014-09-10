Latest Stories

TheStandArt.jpg

Let's cast Stephen King's The Stand!

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Sep 10, 2014

It was reported last month that Warner Bros. Pictures and screenwriter/director Josh Boone were interested in signing Matthew McConaughey to play Randall Flagg, the demonic entity who takes human form and leads one group of survivors in a fallen post-plague America, in a new film adaptation of Stephen King's post-apocalyptic epic, The Stand. That sounds like near-perfect casting to us -- but who else could play the many colorful characters that inhabit King's novel?

The 1994 miniseries got a lot of things right and a lot of things wrong (Mostly wrong - Ed.), including its cast. Gary Sinise (Stu), Ray Walston (Glen), Jamey Sheridan (Flagg) and Laura San Giacomo (Nadine) all scored, while Rob Lowe (Nick) and Corin Nemec (Harold) were painful misfires. With the full resources of a big-budget motion picture, could the perfect cast for The Stand be found?

We'll see how Boone and the studio make out in the months ahead (and please, lose that wrong-headed ending we've heard about), but in the meantime, here are our suggestions. A few of the parts have multiple possibilities; let us know what you think of each and offer your own below. The Stand is one of King's all-time masterpieces -- so it's important to get this perfect!

MatthewMcConaughey.jpg
Randall FlaggWhoever plays Flagg has to be a chameleon, capable of vast intelligence, outsized...
RyanGosling.jpg
Stu RedmanThe laconic, blue-collar Texan who becomes an unlikely leader of the Boulder Free Zone...
ElizabethOlsen.jpg
Frannie GoldsmithYes, Molly Ringwald was kind of miscast in the miniseries as the strong,...
LennyKravitz.jpg
Larry UnderwoodIt's been said that Larry -- the burned-out, narcissistic rock star whose eventual...
JosephGordonLevitt.jpg
Nick AndrosAs with Frannie Goldsmith, one name immediately came to mind for the gentle deaf-mute...
JackieEarleHaley.jpg
Trashcan ManDonald Merwin Elbert has been described as the "Gollum" of The Stand -- the unforeseen...
CicelyTyson.jpg
Mother Abigail:To many people, Ruby Dee was the personification of the frail, 108-year-old woman...
WilliamHMacy.jpg
Glen Bateman:While Ray Walston was perfect as the cynical, yet kindly, sociology professor in the...
JoshBrolin_0.jpg
Ralph BrentnerThe fourth and final member of the quartet that heads to Las Vegas to confront Flagg...
CoreyStoll.jpg
Tom CullenM-O-O-N, that spells Corey Stoll. The rising star of House of Cards and The Strain (soon...
EvaGreen.jpg
Nadine CrossThe sensual, yet virginal, school teacher who pines for Larry but ultimately gives...
WillPoulter.jpg
Harold LauderNo question about it, Harold -- the acne-scarred overweight teen misfit who becomes a...
MichaelShannon.jpg
Lloyd HenreidWe always liked Miguel Ferrer as Flagg's doomed, yet not irredeemable, right-hand man...
