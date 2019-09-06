Let's explore Loki's staff, Instagram's wrath, and Chuck E. Cheese's bash [Ep. 100]

Welcome to The Fandom Files! We're a SYFY WIRE podcast about people who really, really love stuff... and this is our 100th episode!

Yep, somehow, Emily Gaudette and I have produced 100 episodes of this "borderline incriminating" (her words) podcast, which has featured conversations with all manner of fans, filmmakers, artists, comedians, writers, cosplayers, and Santa Clauses (OK, only one Santa). You can check out our entire archive here... after listening to our 100th episode bonanza, which includes three of our favorite guests from over the last two years. Disclaimer: We've had many favorite guests, but felt this group displayed our wide range of conversations.

First, Daniel Kibblesmith, a comedian and Marvel comics writer, talks to us about his new Loki series — including a very suggestive cover (see above). Then our bud Matt the Franchize recaps his second annual Chuck E. Cheese fan convention, and finally, we talk to Amouranth, a very popular live-streamer who has been having trouble with Instagram.

Listen below!