Lilo & Stitch should be Disney's next live-action movie

With all the movies that Disney magic has transformed into live-action fantasies, from Beauty and the Beast to The Lion King to Aladdin, and soon Mulan and The Little Mermaid, so it should be no surprise that the House of Mouse has another one on the brain. At least they did for a while — but they've been strangely silent about it .

SYFY WIRE's Morgan Johnson has several perfectly good reasons why Lilo & Stitch should be at the top of Disney's live-action list again.

Lilo & Stitch is definitely one of Disney's underrated movies. One thing you don't see every day in Disney movies is a totally relatable preteen whose best friend is an alien that can impersonate Elvis.

This isn't a movie about unattainable standards of romance or talking animals that want to rule the world (though Stitch does talk). It's a movie whose main message is that you should be your weird self, and the people who accept you can be your own offbeat family.

Video of Lilo And Stich Should Be Disney&#039;s Next Live Action Movie | SYFY WIRE

You can't possibly forget the phrase that Stitch repeats several times throughout the movie: "Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind."

Lilo is no princess. She's going through classic tween growing pains and is often misunderstood by her peers, which is exactly what makes her so relatable even to those of us who have long since left our tween years behind. Nani is a hard worker who goes from job to job trying to keep herself and Lilo afloat, which also makes her relatable. David is no Prince Charming living in an enchanted castle. When Nani turns down a date with him, he understands the reason behind it is that she really does need to work to support her little sister.

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.