Linda Hamilton helped craft Terminator: Dark Fate story to reprise role of Sarah Connor

In mere weeks, Linda Hamilton will be back reprising her role of meek waitress turned badass world savior Sarah Connor for the first time in decades in Terminator: Dark Fate. But getting her to come back to the Terminator franchise was not easy. In fact, the actress helped craft the latest iteration of Sarah after finally signing on to ensure they’d do the character justice.

A feature in the New York Times reveals that Hamilton needed to be convinced to return to play Sarah. “One of the hardest things for her with coming back to this character was knowing she’d have to step into the spotlight again,” director Tim Miller (Deadpool) told the publication.

Hamilton, who had left Los Angeles for a more “authentic life” in New Orleans, admitted to being hesitant to play the Hollywood game again. “Do I want to trade this lovely, authentic life for that?” Hamilton admitted before revealing another concern: “It’s not that I was afraid to let the fans down. I was afraid to let Sarah Connor down.”

So, to ensure that she wouldn’t let Sarah down, Hamilton worked with Miller and producer James Cameron to create a new version of the character, which the newspaper describes as a “grizzled lone wolf.”

“Sarah is a broken being at the beginning of this film,” Hamilton explained. “She’s a woman without a country, adrift and full of rage.”

In Terminator: Dark Fate, Hamilton’s Sarah must team up with a mechanically enhanced female soldier (Mackenzie Davis) to protect a young woman (Natalia Reyes) targeted by Terminators. And if you’ve seen the latest trailer, you’ll also know that they enlist the help of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s reprogramed – and now apparent rugged outdoorsman – Terminator.

Sarah Connor & Co. will be back in theatres via Terminator: Dark Fate on Nov. 1.

