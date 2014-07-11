Latest Stories

Linger light-years on this colossal collection of rare, jaw-stretching Alien set shots

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 11, 2014

As Ridley Scott's original Alien celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, it's ample reason to drown yourself in all things related to this seminal sci-fi horror masterpiece.  Alien archivist Valaquen rounded up this amazing assembly of photos over the course of many years to create a dark deluge of pure awesome.  

With a fanfare deserving of the special occasion, here's a buried treasure of 59 rare and never-seen set shots and production photos in which to immerse your inner geek to its heart's content.  It's a gargantuan galaxy of marvelous miniatures, old-school models, spacesuit designs by Mobius and starship concept art by Ron Cobb, alternative ideas for the Nostromo, behind-the-scenes shots of the derelict, LV-426, Space Jockey, Giger, Scott, Badejo, O'Bannon and the birthday boy himself, the exotic, erotic xenomorph.

For more ultimate shots head over to Valaquen's Imgur site for a couple hundred more!  

Dive on in, and no need to stifle any screams.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

w8DaAC0.jpg
IGvamqC.jpg
nvAxzwG.jpg
jyIDErh.png
27ZqcVd.jpg
7C0M7vB.png
MBFgexs.jpg
a6xZmrT.jpg
vdo5uCN.jpg
J1KRjWV.png
SE9IIPA.jpg
JRwEVMA.jpg
5H32bIL.jpg
KCXsCxF.jpg
lbOf78v.jpg
R2VDDrB.jpg
4ArbopH.jpg
glUh3v7.jpg
TnELvwc.jpg
W7vsQwX.jpg
PBsl8kl.jpg
07PJCRa.jpg
nN3vJRz.jpg
IiOEJev.jpg
rYyhWad.jpg
CGAQVFr.jpg
GcNjYf0.jpg
8MsxpbW.jpg
ZGR8ZGD.png
E8mYexQ.jpg
hKDRZhL.jpg
KeZSjr3.jpg
cjwtApG.png
40bMn0M.jpg
0HP0WII.jpg
vNrIeVf.jpg
pt0yBkl.jpg
Q3BLEXc.jpg
UzPrjUv.jpg
1eXi8IX.jpg
HJjXiIS.jpg
oR2DKvJ.gif
TEH9XGF.jpg
1e2qQQT.gif
qEG2UcU.gif
T2Vuk2h.png
eLxraUW.png
3nefHwA.jpg
LWOyRtw.jpg
2cJv0Z2.jpg
mSFgqbD.jpg
9e4W4Ts.jpg
Z3XBKrZ.jpg
ogCchhr.jpg
5XHJ0bN.jpg
lPqucLZ.jpg
maEXeDy.jpg
YkR24FC.gif
VvO197Z.jpg
Tag: Ridley Scott
Tag: Alien

