We're all up in San Diego Comic-Con 2019 as SYFY WIRE Features Editor Jordan Zakarin talks with Aasif Mandvi and Katja Herbers about their new CBS horror drama, Evil. Katja also talks a bit about [SPOILER WARNING!] Westworld Season 3, including the death of her character and some fan theories.

Also, politics! Listen below.

