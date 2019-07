We're all up in San Diego Comic-Con 2019 as Mike Avila talks with creator Kevin Eastman and executive producers Ciro Nieli and Andy Suriano about 35 years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, from the very first comic series to the current animated show, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Cowabunga!

