We're all up in San Diego Comic-Con 2019 as SYFY Wire Features Editor Jordan Zakarin discusses the YouTube origins of Olan Rogers that led to a three-season hit show on Adult Swim. Rogers has six seasons of Final Space in his head ready to come out!

