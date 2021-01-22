Listen up! A Quiet Place II’s John Krasinski lands first Saturday Night Live hosting gig

Get ready to turn up the volume, because A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski is set to usher Saturday Night Live into 2021 when the show returns with new episodes next week.

Krasinski is set to host the long-running NBC series for his first time on January 30, and we’d expect plenty of A Quiet Place, Jack Ryan and The Office jokes to go around. The musical guest will be Machine Gunn Kelly. It should definitely be one to check out for genre fans, and will hopefully brings some fresh intel on the long-delayed A Quiet Place sequel. For those keeping count, the film is currently set to open on April 23 — though that could of course be delayed (like most everything else) due to the pandemic. That said, if they're booking him on SNL for some press, maybe they really think they'll hit the April date.

As fans are likely well aware, Krasinski broke out on NBC’s The Office as Jim Halpert (the series recently jumped to its new streaming home at Peacock, complete with super-sized episodes). He’s most recently starring in Amazon Prime’s action series Jack Ryan (there’s a new season of that on the way, too), and of course became a bankable box office star directing and starring in the first A Quiet Place. He returns to helm (and cameo in) the sequel, which is led by his co-star and real life-wife Emily Blunt.

With most every major movie being delayed due to theater closings and the pandemic, horror fans are anxiously waiting to see if A Quiet Place Part II actually holds onto its current April release date. But who knows? Maybe it’ll jump to streaming (Paramount’s upcoming CBS All Access relaunch Paramount+ service perhaps?), or go a more hybrid release route like Wonder Woman 1984.

Regardless, here’s hoping we get to lean in, freak out, and see a new adventure in this leaf-crunching horrorscape sooner rather than later.