WIRE Buzz: Danny DeVito fathers the Antichrist in Little Demon pilot; new Snowpiercer trailer; more

Danny DeVito as the Devil. What more is there to say? That’s the first incredible part of the premise behind Little Demon, a prospective comedy that FX just greenlit for a pilot. The rest of it is that DeVito’s Satan fathered the Antichrist with a human woman (Aubrey Plaza) and his real-life daughter Lucy DeVito is playing her. Good Omens, this ain’t.

According to Deadline, Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla created Little Demon and will begin production on the half-hour animated comedy next week. Nothing like a demonic custody battle to bring Marriage Story into perspective. DeVito has been an FX icon thanks to his role on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Plaza has long been associated with the creators as part of their collective The Terror Team.

If all that isn’t enough to sell fans on the Biblical premise, Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is executive producing. With live-action production almost entirely shut down across the globe, animated pilots like this are some of the few pieces of media that can be created safely in the industry at this time.

Next, it’s been a long time since Snowpiercer fans have gotten a look at the series adaptation of the cult hit franchise, but now the comic-turned-film-turned-TBS-show has revealed new footage for the first time since last San Diego Comic-Con.

The Graeme Manson-run show features the haves and have-nots of the post-apocalyptic train ride, separated by cars and social status, with the latest trailer showing the coming revolution led by Daveed Diggs’ Andre Layton. Jennifer Connelly, on the side of the train’s leader, better watch herself.

Check it out:

Video of Snowpiercer: Official Trailer #2 | TNT

“There’s an idea traveling up-train and it wants to set the train ablaze. And all it needs is a spark.” Class war is coming, in case Layton’s declaration that “Snowpiercer is ours” was too subtle. Some of the gorgeous frigid effects from outside the train and the contrasting grime/luxury of its interior only make the long-coming series look more enticing.

Snowpiercer premieres May 17.

Finally, a familiar sci-fi premise is jumping from page to screen from longtime screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible). This time, however, Koepp also wrote the source material.

Variety reports that Koepp’s sci-fi novel Cold Storage, which tells the story of a mutant organism that could possibly destroy the world and the bioterror operative who’s the only one able to stop it, got picked up by Paramount for a feature adaptation. Koepp, will write the script and TV director Jonny Campbell (Dracula, Westworld) has been hired to helm.

Cold Storage sounds a bit like The Thing, with its mutating monster and its icy environment, but there are certainly shades of other sci-fi favorites in here like the Alien franchise and more — which fans will have to dissect when more information is revealed later in the production process.