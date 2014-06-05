Little-known sci-fi fact: Edward James Olmos' awesome contract requirement to make BSG

Ronald D. Moore’s reboot of Battlestar Galactica is a modern classic for a lot of reasons — but we apparently have star Edward James Olmos to thank for one of them. That, and his hard-nosed negotiating skills.

In an interview with NBC News celebrating the show back in 2010, Olmos revealed a pretty awesome little tidbit about something he required of Moore and the writers before he would sign on to star. He was so serious about the point that he apparently had it written into his contract. Literally.

Olmos despises cliches, and he was worried while being courted that the series would be like the several other sci-fi shows out there that feature low-budget, rubber-faced aliens. To make sure the new-look version of Battlestar Galactica didn’t turn into a creature-of-the-week show, he had an “anti-alien clause” tacked onto his agreement to play Adm. Adama.

Here’s an excerpt from his comments:

“The first four-eyed monster that I see, I'm going to faint on camera -- then I'm going to get up, and you're going to write me out of the show.”

Olmos has always been a passionate person in regard to the series’ legacy, and it’s nice to see he took the role just as seriously when deciding whether to take the gig. Though it seems unlikely Moore and company would’ve ever introduced any wacky aliens, we’re glad Olmos was looking out for things, regardless.

