Latest Stories

Dear White People Handmaid's Tale
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: The Handmaid’s Tale satire in Dear White People
Elizabeth Banks Brightburn
Tag: Movies
Brightburn home release clip breaks down subversion of Superman myth
Agent May Agents of SHIELD
Did you catch Ming-Na Wen’s Mulan easter egg in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finale?
The ages of the Cepheid stars observed are mapped against a schematic of the Milky Way by color: Blue is youngest and red oldest; note how younger stars are closer to the center. The Sun’s position is marked by the yellow “sun” symbol. Credit: J. Skowron
Tag: Science
Our galaxy is warped!
TerminatorJamesCameron032513.jpeg

Little-known sci-fi fact: Homeless James Cameron sold Terminator script for $1

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Mike Lee
Mar 25, 2013

Even the “king of the world” has to start somewhere. While many know James Cameron today as the director of the record-breaking blockbusters Titanic and Avatar, in 1981 his only claim to fame was directing the low-budget horror flick Piranha II: The Spawning. Stilted by a lack of money, a cheesy script and numerous shifts in authority, the conditions behind the scenes turned out to be much more horrific than the actual film itself.

It was during this miserable production, however, that James Cameron fell ill in Italy and suffered a nightmare involving a damaged mechanical skeleton dragging itself through explosions, kitchen knives in hand. This image stuck with Cameron, and slowly but surely he started concocting ideas for a film that would eventually become The Terminator.

Unsurprisingly, Piranha II did not amount to any success for Cameron, and upon his return to the United States the director found himself with little to no money. As he wrote the first draft of a film inspired by his nightmare, Cameron was not able to afford a permanent residence, staying with various friends for short periods of time and living in his car when he finally started working on the actual screenplay. He borrowed elements from shows and books like The Outer Limits and Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and fleshed out the idea of a robotic skeleton inside of human flesh who goes back in time in an attempt to hunt down the mother of humanity’s only savior.

Of course, nobody expected the film to become the success it is today, including Cameron’s agent, who hated the idea. Cameron fired his agent, and despite being homeless sold the rights to his film for a dollar in exchange for the opportunity to direct the film himself. The rest, of course, is history.

(Via IGN)

 

And check out these other little-known sci-fi facts:

Why Tron's FX got snubbed for an Oscar

Jewel Staite played Amy Pond in Supernatural

Toshiro Mifune turned down Vader role

How a mime saved the original RoboCop

Lucas originally wanted FOUR trilogies

Why Soylent Green was called Soylent Green

R2-D2 appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark

Gandalf wasn't going to be named Gandalf

A computer glitch almost killed Toy Story 2

The incredibly filthy joke hidden in Willy Wonka

Kirk wasn't Wrath of Khan's only father

The accident that gave us the lightsaber

Scully stood on a box to film X-Files

Kirk's Trek hot rod was Catwoman's, too

James Cameron played the Alien Queen

Why HAL 9000 sang 'Daisy' in 2001

What inspired Alien chestburster scene

3 ways George Lucas' wife saved Star Wars

The brawl that got Mel Gibson the Mad Max gig

James Doohan was shot six times on D-Day

Tolkien killed a Beatles LOTR movie

How Ghostbusters pissed off Isaac Asimov

The lyrics to Star Trek's opening theme

The famous "Wilhelm scream"

More James Cameron

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong in Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
He’ll be back: Edward Furlong returning as John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate
Aliens Michael Biehn
Aliens reunion? James Cameron thinks it's 'a good idea' to get Michael Biehn into an Avatar sequel

 

Tag: James Cameron
Tag: little-known sci-fi fact
Tag: the terminator

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: