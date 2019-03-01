Live streaming ECCC and C2E2 starts March 14

SYFY WIRE is proud to announce that we're once again the official live stream partner for Emerald City Comic Con, C2E2, and New York Comic Con.

Your all-access pass begins with Emerald City Comic Con starting on March 14. Tune into the live stream at SYFYWIRE.com to watch the Live Stage, hosted by SYFY WIRE personalities featuring celebrity guests, live art, and gameplay. In addition, we're also covering the biggest panels so you catch catch up during and after each con.

The ECCC Live Stage line-up includes the cast of Stranger Things, Star Trek: Discovery's Rainn Wilson, and Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie. The Critical Role cast stops by to share some surprises, and we'll relive the memories during the Boy Meets World cast reunion. Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin's Battlestar Galacticast Live will feature special guest Mary McDonnell. In the panel rooms, Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green and Jason Isaacs, Rupert Grint (Harry Potter), and Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) are just a few of the many headliners. Grab a front row seat at home for the pageantry of the ECCC Western Championships of Cosplay.

Still need to fuel your fandom? Follow SYFY WIRE to Chicago (virtually, of course) where we'll be live streaming from C2E2 starting on March 22. On the Live Stage, join the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast as they take fans on a deep dive into a new era for Marvel TV. Catch the Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, and Morphin Time with Amy Jo Johnson. The cast of Arrow teases the unfolding future of Star City and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega tell us about All Elite Wrestling. Looking to share a few laughs and memories of your favorite '90s shows and movies? Alicia Silverstone and the cast of Clueless plus the casts of Freaks and Geeks and Animaniacs are all holding reunion panels. They'll be sharing a few behind-the-scenes stories that you'll definitely want to hear.

SYFYWIRE.COM is your portal for the ultimate fan experience. Whether you're at the shows or following the action at home, check in and geek out with SYFY WIRE during and after ECCC and C2E2. You'll never have to miss a moment! And stay tuned as New York Comic Con turns up the fandom this October.