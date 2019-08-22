From Ant-Man to multiple man: Paul Rudd clones it up in first look at Netflix's Living with Yourself

As the old saying goes, "Two Paul Rudds are better than one." We'll get to see that axiom play out in an upcoming limited series from Netflix, Living with Yourself, in which Rudd portrays a man comedically dealing with an improved clone of himself.

Luckily, you don't have to take our word for it, because the streaming giant dropped the first-look images at the project today with several fun facts about it. For example, all eight episodes, which will be told from eight different points of view, are directed Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, the duo behind Little Miss Sunshine.

Going for a sort of Multiplicity approach, Living with Yourself follows Miles (Rudd), a man struggling through life who undergoes a revolutionary spa treatment meant to make him a better person. Instead, he gets a clone (also played by Rudd) who is better than him in every way. As his copy tries to usurp his wife (Aisling Bea), career, and general identity, Miles must fight for what was rightfully his in the first place.

Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) is the scribe behind the miniseries (officially described by Netflix as an "inventive existential comedy"), which is produced by Rudd, Faris, Dayton, Anthony Bregman, Jeff Stern, Tony Hernandez, and Jeff Blitz.

Living With Yourself premieres on Netflix on Oct. 18, and you can be damn sure we'll be binging the heck out of it when it arrives. Who knows, maybe we'll even clone ourselves, so that we can enjoy it multiple times.

Yesterday, Rudd made the list of the top 10 highest-paid actors in the world with $41 million in earnings over the last year. Since last summer, the comedic actor has appeared in two major tentpoles, both from Marvel Studios: Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.