Lobo has a whole lot of names in first look at Season 2 of SYFY's Krypton

The galaxy's greatest and most ruthless bounty hunter is coming to Season 2 of SYFY's Krypton. Constantine's Emmett J. Scanlan will be taking up the post of Lobo, a classic '80s-era DC villain/antihero created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in the pages of Omega Man #3. Known for his gleaming red eyes and tight leather pants, Lobo is as bloodthirsty as he is egotistical. Even so, he sticks by his own strict, albeit skewed, moral code.

In a pair of brand-new promos for the upcoming season, you can get a sense of this character and just how off the chain (as in a mad dog foaming at the mouth) he really is. The first has Lobo recounting all of his official "titles" like "The Last Czarnian," "Ultimate Bastich," "Machete Man," and so on and so forth. The second promo goes behind the scenes of the character with Scanlan relishing in the fact that he could really go over the top while in the role.

Watch both below:

Video of KRYPTON | Lobo Teaser | SYFY

Video of KRYPTON | Lobo Behind The Scenes | SYFY

“Lobo on the page is such a broad character, and the tone of our show is so grounded, so it feels like a bit of a mismatch, but that's kind of what's exciting about it as well," executive producer Cameron Welsh told SYFY WIRE last summer. "He's not going to ride around on space dolphins like he did in the comics, but he's meant to feel like a contrast to everything else we've seen.”

Of course, Lobo won't be the only famous DC cosmic villain to appear in Season 2, which will also feature the likes of Zod (Colin Salmon), Doomsday, and Brainiac.

Developed by David S. Goyer (writer of Terminator: Dark Fate and co-writer of The Dark Knight), the comic book series serves as a prequel to the life of Superman, focusing on the hero's grandfather, Seg-El (played by Cameron Cuffe).

Season 2 of Krypton premieres on SYFY Thursday, June 12 at 10pm EST. Will you be watching?