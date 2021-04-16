Knock, knock! Netflix's 'Locke & Key' closes the door on Season 2 production

Netflix has officially wrapped production on the second season of Locke & Key, cast member Darby Stanchfield revealed on Instagram. The actress — who plays Locke matriarch, Nina — praised the crew for expertly maintaining health safety guidelines, as filming for the sophomore season began during the COVID-19 pandemic last September.

"Our production managed to NOT GET SHUT DOWN ONCE ALL SEASON!" she wrote in the caption. "Our crew are the for real rockstars for wearing all of that PPE and consistently keeping so safe. SO freaking proud of the entire cast and crew for staying bubbled up during the show — even though it was so so SO hard to be away from loved ones. Forever grateful to work with this incredible #lockeandkey company and to get to tell Nina Locke’s story."

Based on the IDW comic book of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the show follows the supernatural exploits of the Locke family. When Rendell Locke turns up dead, his young children discover a collection of magical keys, inadvertantly awaken a malevolent entity in the process. Rendell and Nina's progeny are played by Connor Jessup (Tyler), Emilia Jones (Kinsey), and Jackson Robert Scott (Bode).

Both Jessup and Jones also confirmed that production on the second season is now over.

The series' first season dropped in February 2020 as a solid hit, debuting just before the full weight of the pandemic and lockdowns ramped up. Considering the production slowdowns and the fact that Season 2 has only just wrapped, we likely still have a long wait left until Season 2 actually hits the service (considering all that fancy, magic door FX work left to be done). But regardless, we're a whole lot closer to heading back into Key House.

The cast also includes Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones, who were upped to series regulars in 2020, while Brendan Hines and Liyou Abere are set to play new characters in Season 2. Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Petrice Jones, Griffin Gluck, Coby Bird, Jesse Camacho, and Asha Bromfield return as recurring faces from Season 1.

Hill, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kevin Lafferty, Ted Adams, Chris Ryall, Lydia Antonini, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, and Rick Jacobs serve as executive producers. Season 2 will premiere sometime later this year, with a third season on the way. The first issue of a special Locke & Key/Sandman crossover is now on sale.

"[Showrunners] Carlton [Cuse] and Meredith [Averill] have built an incredible world in Locke & Key and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” Brian Wright, Vice President of Overall Deals for Netflix, said when the Season 3 renewal was announced last December. “I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.”